Trailer For ‘The Greatest Showman’ With Hugh Jackman Revealed

June 28, 2017 4:55 PM
VIDEO: ‘The Greatest Showman’ (Official Trailer)

(KBCWtv) – On Wednesday, 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for The Greatest Showman, an original musical film starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. Watch the trailer above.

With a screenplay written by Jenny Bicks and Academy Award-winner Bill Condon, the story follows a down-and-out Barnum, who rises from adversity and creates a worldwide entertainment phenomenom. Told through song and dance by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land, the film is helmed by first-time director Michael Gracey.

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Oakland-native Zendaya.

The Greatest Showman arrives in theaters December 25th, 2017.

