Preview For New “Bad Moms” Sequel Released

June 28, 2017 3:30 PM
VIDEO: A Bad Moms Christmas | Teaser Trailer

(KBCWtv) – STX Entertainment has released the teaser trailer to the sequel to “Bad Moms.”

A Bad Moms Christmas brings the original cast of “under-appreciated” and “over-burdened women” together – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn. This time around, it’s Christmas. The craziest time of the year, especially for a mother. What could be worse? When their mothers show up, played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon.

For a more raunchier preview, click here to watch the ‘Red Band’ trailer.

A Bad Moms Christmas arrives in theaters November 3, 2017.

