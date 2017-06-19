‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Locks In A Fall Premiere Date

(KBCWtv) – Star Trek: Discovery has set a Fall premiere date of Sunday, September 24th at 8:30pm PST, seen locally on KPIX 5.

CBS All Access will also carry the first two episodes online for it’s subscribers the same night, immediately following the broadcast premiere. All-new episode will then be available exclusively on demand through the streaming service on Sundays.

The fifteen episode series will roll out in two chapters. The first running Sunday, September 24th through Sunday, November 5th. The second chapter will then run in January 2018.

Star Trek: Discovery will follow an all-new Starfleet ship, captain and crew, thus continuing the formula that Gene Roddenberry created that has become a worldwide phenomenon.

The cast of ‘Discovery’ include Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as Captain Philippa Georgiou, Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) as First Officer Michael Burnham, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Doug Jones (Hellboy), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Terry Serpico (Army Wives), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Mary Wiseman (Longmire), James Frain (Gotham), Chris Obi (Ghost in the Shell), Rekha Sharma (The 100), Kenneth Mitchell (Frequency) and Damon Runyan (Nikita). Mary Chieffo, Sam Vartholomeos and Clare McConnell round out the cast.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.