‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Locks In A Fall Premiere Date

June 19, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS All Access, Premiere Date, Series, Star Trek, Star Trek: Discovery, Streaming Service
VIDEO – Star Trek: Discovery – First Look Trailer

(KBCWtv) – Star Trek: Discovery has set a Fall premiere date of Sunday, September 24th at 8:30pm PST, seen locally on KPIX 5.

CBS All Access will also carry the first two episodes online for it’s subscribers the same night, immediately following the broadcast premiere. All-new episode will then be available exclusively on demand through the streaming service on Sundays.

The fifteen episode series will roll out in two chapters. The first running Sunday, September 24th through Sunday, November 5th. The second chapter will then run in January 2018.

Star Trek: Discovery will follow an all-new Starfleet ship, captain and crew, thus continuing the formula that Gene Roddenberry created that has become a worldwide phenomenon.

The cast of ‘Discovery’ include Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as Captain Philippa Georgiou, Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) as First Officer Michael Burnham, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Doug Jones (Hellboy), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Terry Serpico (Army Wives), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Mary Wiseman (Longmire), James Frain (Gotham), Chris Obi (Ghost in the Shell), Rekha Sharma (The 100), Kenneth Mitchell (Frequency) and Damon Runyan (Nikita). Mary Chieffo, Sam Vartholomeos and Clare McConnell round out the cast.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live