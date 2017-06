Draymond Green Brings Payback To James’ 2016 Ultimate Warrior Shirt

OAKLAND (KBCWtv) – During Golden State Warriors Parade of Champions, Draymond Green decided to wear a t-shirt that read “Quickie” with the “Q” in the design of the Quicken Loans Arena logo in front of the Larry O’Brien-NBA Finals Trophy. Quicken Loans Arena is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an interview, Green tells Roslyn Gold-Onwude that they “actually got them made in Cleveland, how about that?”

This was a clapback to when LeBron James (pictured) exited the Cavaliers’ jet plane sporting a blue “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt after their 2016 NBA Finals win.

James “quickly” responds back on Instagram:

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.