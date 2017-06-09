Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview In Four Years

By Andrea Park

(CBS NEWS) – Amanda Bynes gave her first interview after spending four years out of the public eye.

The former teen star, now 31 — who was hospitalized in 2014 and placed under psychiatric hold — appeared to be in a good place during her interview with Hollyscoop. Bynes spoke in a calm voice and said to the host, “I’m doing great, thank you. Really great.”

Bynes explained that she’s found her stride by going back to school.

“I’ve been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising], and I love it,” she said. “I learned how to sew. I’ve made patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.”

She also gave a shoutout to her former Nickelodeon co-star, Nick Cannon, who showed his support for her when she was going through a difficult time. “I know he called me family and I love that,” she said. “He’s definitely a family member to me, too.” She added, though, that she has not spoken with him directly.

Bynes said that she plans to return to television.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she revealed. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

The now sober actor also shed some light on her infamous tweet that she wanted to sleep with Drake (though she used much more explicit terms).

“I actually wasn’t being insincere … but I was also on drugs,” she said. “I was like, on drugs, and trying to be hilarious.”

