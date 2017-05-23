‘Top Gun’ Sequel Finally In The Works

May 23, 2017 5:13 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (KBCWtv) – It seems like Tom Cruise has not lost that loving feeling to make the sequel to 1986′ hit movie Top Gun.

While on the Australian morning talk show Sunrise on Wednesday, The Mummy actor confirmed he will begin shooting on Top Gun 2 sometime in the coming year. “It’s definitely happening.” Cruise says.

Jerry Bruckheimer also has the need for speed when he first hinted of another collaboration with Cruise. On Saturday, Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of him and Cruise while doing press for his latest Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. “In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day.”

Cruise is currently filming the sixth Mission: Impossible film while his latest movie The Mummy is set to release in theaters on June 9th.

Listen Live