‘Top Gun’ Sequel Finally In The Works

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (KBCWtv) – It seems like Tom Cruise has not lost that loving feeling to make the sequel to 1986′ hit movie Top Gun.

While on the Australian morning talk show Sunrise on Wednesday, The Mummy actor confirmed he will begin shooting on Top Gun 2 sometime in the coming year. “It’s definitely happening.” Cruise says.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Jerry Bruckheimer also has the need for speed when he first hinted of another collaboration with Cruise. On Saturday, Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of him and Cruise while doing press for his latest Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. “In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day.”

In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day. pic.twitter.com/qiSp2Dkyrl — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) May 20, 2017

Cruise is currently filming the sixth Mission: Impossible film while his latest movie The Mummy is set to release in theaters on June 9th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.