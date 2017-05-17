Trailer For CBS All Access ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Released

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – ‘Star Trek’ fans got a sneak peek of the highly anticipated ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS All-Access Wednesday when the network released a series trailer at its Upfront presentation.

In the new trailer, fans get their first look at Sonequa Martin-Green as the first officer of The Discovery — a precursor of the Enterprise.

During the first season — which will consist of 15 episodes instead of 13, with an after-show called “Talking Trek” — the Discovery comes across an unknown object at the edge of Federation space, leading to a conflict with the Klingons.

Here’s the trailer:





