Zac Efron Will Portray Serial Killer Ted Bundy In Biopic

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) – With his “killer” good looks, ‘Baywatch ‘ star Zac Efron has signed on to play real life killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming biopic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Efron will play the infamous serial killer who killed over a dozen women in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The upcoming movie is directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, best known for Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory.

In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Bundy’s story is told through the perspective of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who for years, denied Bundy’s actions. But eventually turned him to the authorities. Executive producer Michael Werwie also serves as the film’s script writer.

The film begins shooting on October 9th, 2017.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.