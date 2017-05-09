Paris Hilton’s Brother Busted For Stealing a Car And Violating a Restraining Order

May 9, 2017 2:16 PM
(KBCWtv) – Early Saturday morning, younger brother of Paris Hilton, Conrad Hilton was arrested at a house in the Hollywood Hills, for allegedly stealing a Bentley owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father, in violation of her restraining order against him.

The 23-year-old Hilton was taken into custody where he was booked for grand theft and violating a retraining order. He was jailed and bail was set at $60,000. Hilton is no stranger with trouble. In 2016, he was jailed for two months for violating probation by using drugs. Hilton also received probatuion for threatening flight attendants and he was arrested before inside his ex-girlfriend’s home.

It’s not clear whether or not he obtained a lawyer for the recent incident.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

