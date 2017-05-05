Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Are Having a Baby

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) — Actors Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have announced they are expecting their first child.
The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of Somerhalder kissing Reed’s baby bump. Reed captioned her photo with a message to her unborn child.
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you… Love Your parents
Somerhalder wrote he had “never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this.”
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian
Somerhalder starred on the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries and Reed is best known for her role as Rosalie in the Twilight movie series.
The couple has been married since 2015.
