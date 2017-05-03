Brad Pitt On Divorce, Going Cold Turkey And Focusing On Raising His Kids

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) – After a rocky split from wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has finally opened up about his drinking, what happened on the plane, the pending divorce and how it all affected his relationship with his kids.

The 53-year-old actor sat down with GQ Style Magazine and discussed the issues he had in his personal life. Pitt said it was “self-inflicted.”

In September of last year, Jolie accused her husband of abuse towards their 15-year-old son on an airplane. Authorities eventually cleared Pitt of the matter and has since quit drinking alcohol and agreed with Jolie to “work together” on shared custody of their six children.

Pitt feels that it’s “very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.” He says is career will have to take backseat and the focus should be more on listening to his kids.

Read the full interview at GQ.com.



