Brad Pitt On Divorce, Going Cold Turkey And Focusing On Raising His Kids

May 3, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Abuse, Alcoholism, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Children, Divorce, GQ

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) – After a rocky split from wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has finally opened up about his drinking, what happened on the plane, the pending divorce and how it all affected his relationship with his kids.

The 53-year-old actor sat down with GQ Style Magazine and discussed the issues he had in his personal life. Pitt said it was “self-inflicted.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Brad Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In September of last year, Jolie accused her husband of abuse towards their 15-year-old son on an airplane. Authorities eventually cleared Pitt of the matter and has since quit drinking alcohol and agreed with Jolie to “work together” on shared custody of their six children.

Pitt feels that it’s “very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.” He says is career will have to take backseat and the focus should be more on listening to his kids.

Read the full interview at GQ.com.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live