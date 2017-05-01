Shannen Doherty Announces Her Cancer Is In Remission

(KBCWtv) – On Saturday, Shannen Doherty shared on her Instagram she is in remission from her breast cancer.
The good news also comes with an overwhelming amount of caution as she will endure a critical 5 years hoping the cancer does not return.
“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.” The actress says on Instagram. “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time.”
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
Best known for her role on “Beverly Hills 90210,” Doherty has been open about her condition and has shared frequent updates to chronicle her treatment.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.