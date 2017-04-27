Dave Chappelle And John Mayer Bring ‘Danger’ To The Fillmore

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – For two nights only, this Friday, April 28th and Saturday the 29th, good friends John Mayer and comedian Dave Chappelle will perform The Fillmore in San Francisco.

On Thursday, Live Nation announced ‘Controlled Danger’ a hybrid performance of both music and comedy, bringing together these two powerhouse performers. Live Nation boasts the show will grant you “bragging rights amongst your friend group for weeks to come”.

‘Controlled Danger’ brings the Grammy-award winning guitarist to the Bay Area earlier than expected. Mayer is headlining the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on July 29th. In 2004, Chappelle filmed his Emmy-nominated special “For What It’s Worth” at The Fillmore.

The two recently made headlines after the death of Charlie Murphy. Chappelle stopped by Mayer’s Columbus, Ohio show to remember his friend and comedic collaborator. When he asked Mayer to play “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” which reminded him of Murphy.

Tickets for both Fillmore shows go on-sale Friday, April 28th at 10:00am PST at livenation.com.



