New Full Length Preview ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Arrives

April 25, 2017 3:48 PM
(KBCWtv) – After releasing two teasers, 20th Century Fox has finally released the first full length preview of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the sequel to the action-packed 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service starring Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Taron Egerton. Watch the video above or click here.

Golden Circle brings back director Matt Vaughn, best known for X-Men: First Class with James McAvoy & Michael Fassbender and Kick-Ass 1 & 2 starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz. The film also stars Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

About The Film:

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Kingsman: The Golden Circle reigns in theaters September 22nd, 2017.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

