Actress Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Why She Didn’t Report Rape

(KBCWtv) – Star of the upcoming television reboot of ‘Dirty Dancing,’ actress Abigail Breslin has revealed that she was sexually assualted by someone she had a relationship with, but was too afraid to report it.
In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old said she “was in complete shock and total denial.” Breslin ignored what had happened because she didn’t want to see herself as the “victim” and “feared not being believed.”
After being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder a year and a half ago, Breslin responded to a commenter that she was doing better, but still is struggling.
As a former child actress, Breslin is best known for her roles in Definitely, Maybe, Scream Queens and most notably, as Olive Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine.
