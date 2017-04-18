Gina Rodriguez To Voice Carmen Sandiego For Netflix

April 18, 2017 2:52 PM
By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Another staple of the ’80s and ’90s is making its way back to audiences, thanks to Netflix.

The streaming service has commissioned an animated series based off the computer game and TV franchise Carmen Sandiego, with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez tapped to voice the titular fleet-footed thief, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will voice Sandiego’s accomplice, Player. The series, produced by Chromosphere Animation and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, will debut sometime in 2019.

The series will follow Sandiego as she travles the world to pull off a string of international heists — all with an educational slant — while also delving into the character’s backstory.

The franchise began as a computer game in 1985 and first hit TV screens as PBS game show Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? in 1991. In 1994, the character starred in an animated series called Where On Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?

Rodriguez gushed about the news in a series of tweets Tuesday:

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

