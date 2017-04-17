Mark Hamill Wants To Play George Lucas In a Biopic

April 17, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Celebration, George Lucas, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, The Joker, The Trickster

ORLANDO, FL (KBCWtv) – During a question and answer segment at Mark Hamill’s one-man panel at ‘Star Wars Celebration,’ the actor was asked if there was one role he would love to take on. After having to constantly speak over the weekend, Hamill’s hoarse response on Sunday was to portray…George Lucas.

“I’d like to play George in the George Lucas story.” the Oakland-native said. “I’ve certainly observed him enough over the years.”

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 13: Mark Hamill and George Lucas attend the Star Wars Celebration Day 1 on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill & George Lucas (credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Hamill had appeared at several panels over the weekend. During one panel, he recalled his times working and spending time with his good friend, the late Carrie Fisher. On Sunday’s panel, he discussed his roles as “The Trickster” on ‘The Flash’ series, a little bite on ‘The Joker’ on various DC animated series and his iconic role as ‘Luke Skywalker’.

Watch Mark Hamill’s panel from ‘Star Wars Celebration’ here:

He also talked about a time in the 70’s when he and Fisher discreetly entered a movie theater to see the Star Wars trailer and sheepishly laughed when someone heckled the movie.

Hamill is set to appear on the eight Star Wars movie ‘The Last Jedi‘ opening in theaters on December 15th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live