Stream Lady Gaga’s New Song ‘The Cure’

April 16, 2017 5:33 AM
(RADIO.COM) – Roughly half way through her nearly 90-minute Coachella set Saturday night, Lady Gaga announced she’d be playing a brand new song titled, “The Cure.” The crowd, although completely unfamiliar with the track, responded with the expected uproarious applause. Just moments later, the song would appear on iTunes for downloading and Spotify for streaming.

Gaga replaced Beyonce when it was determined that Bey could not perform due to her pregnancy. Beyonce will has committed to headlining Coachella in 2018.

Watch Gaga perform the song and listen to the proper studio version below:

