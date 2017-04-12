Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag Are Expecting Their First Child

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) – MTV Reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are pregnant with their first child. US Weekly reports Montag is 12 weeks along and her expected due date is set for October 19th.

30-year-old Montag said they were glad to take the time to have a baby. With her work situation at the time, it “wouldn’t have been a good situation.”

Montag is hoping for a boy, but the couple does not know what the sex is of their child.

The pair appeared on MTV’s The Hills and appeared on numerous reality shows.

