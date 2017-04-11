Season 5 Teaser of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Aims To Shock In First Minute

(KBCWtv) – On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser of the first :60 seconds of the fifth season of the critically acclaimed series, Orange Is the New Black. Season 4 left many hearts racing as fans watched Dascha Polanco’s character Daya point a gun at Humphrey, one of the guards.

The teaser picks up at that same point as the rest of the prisoners continue to yell at Daya to pull the trigger. Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) arrive only to question whether or not the riot represents a “step forward or backward in equality.” The next scene returns to Daya telling everyone to “be quiet” and then fades out as a gunshot goes off.

Taking a page from Fox’ action series 24, season 5 of OITNB will take place in real time, over the course of three days.

Season 5 of Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix on Friday, June 9th.

