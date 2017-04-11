‘Man of Steel’ To Appear On Season Finale of Supergirl

(KBCWtv) – E! News confirms Tyler Hoechlin will bookmark his appearance as Superman/Clark Kent on the season 2 finale of Supergirl.

During the first two episodes of season 2, Hoechlin’s Superman visited National City to see his cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) and help save the city from a renegade drone. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Lex Luthor hired a hitman to kill his sister Lena using drones to take down the helicopter she flew in.

The storyline for the final episodes are unknown at this point, but Hoechlin’s return will be welcomed by many fans of the show. Including executive producer Andrew Kreisberg who said he wanted to bring Hoechlin back.

“We’re thrilled with working Tyler, which has been an amazing experience,” Kreisberg said to reporters at the time. “We just selfishly hope we get to do it again because it really added to the show in a way,”

The season finale of Supergirl is slated for Monday, May 22nd.



