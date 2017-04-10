Katy Perry Reveals New Super Shorter Hairdo On Instagram

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry showed off her new super-short haircut online on Monday. The “Firework” star already dyed her dark-brown hair a shocking platinum blonde and cut it into a funky pixie hairdo last month.

Now, with the new hairstyle, the singer is going shorter and spiker than ever before.

Posting on social media, Perry captioned her photo, writing “✨fifth element flow✨” seemingly referring to the 1997 sci-fi thriller, “The Fifth Element,” in which Bruce Willis sports a short blonde hairdo.

Check out the new look below:

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.