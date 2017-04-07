Olivia Munn And Aaron Rodgers Call It Quits

(KBCWtv) – After close to three years of dating, multiple sources confirm NFL player Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have broken up.

A source told People Magazine, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” and that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Another source tells E! Online the Green Bay Packer and X-Men: Apocalypse star are “just on two different pages in life.”

E!’s source says that it was Munn who ended the relationship. “It was Olivia that called the break,” the source said. “They were great together — never had fights — so getting back together can be possible. But as of now, they need time.”

The former ‘Attack of the Show!’ host has finished filming Ocean’s Eight co-starring an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Dakota Fanning, Mindy Kaling and Matt Damon.