Comedy Legend Don Rickles Dies Of Kidney Failure

LOS ANGELES (CBS LA) — Don Rickles, the legendary comedian known for insults and caustic wit, died Thursday at the age of 90.

Rickles died as a result of kidney failure, according to spokesman Paul Shefrin. He would have turned 91 in May.

Regarded among the world’s top entertainers, Rickles earned the nicknames “The Merchant of Venom” and “Mr. Warmth” from Johnny Carson for his style of humor which often targeted people of all ethnicities and walks of life.

Rickles had tweeted last Mother’s Day – just before he turned 90 – that he had plans to “go for 100”.

To all dear Mothers, Happy Mother's Day. Are you ready for some exciting news? Sunday is also my 90th Birthday – I have plans to go for 100! — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) May 3, 2016

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

Comedians and other celebrities paid tribute to Rickles

via social media:

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017

Rickles was awesome. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 6, 2017

