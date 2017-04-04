Outside Lands Reveal 2017 Music Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – On Tuesday, Outside Lands, the ever popular outdoor festival celebrating art, music, comedy and food at Golden Gate Park released their musical line-up for 2017. Marking the festival’s 10th anniversary, 2017 headliners include:
Metallica
The Who
Gorillaz
alt-J
Empire of the Sun
Lorde
Tove Lo
Queens of the Stone Age
Tribe Called Quest
With more musical artists:
Fleet Foxes
Avett Brothers
Belle and Sebastian
Solange
Vance Joy
Young the Giant
Bleachers
Royal Blood
Joseph
Maggie Rogers
Dawes
Future Islands
Little Dragon
Kaytranada
War Paint
Above & Beyond
ScHoolboy Q
Rebelution
James Vincent McMorrow
Full line-up and more are available at sfoutsidelands.com!
ARTIST LINEUP SUBJECT TO CHANGE
3-Day “Eager Beaver” tickets went on-sale last Thursday, running for $355.00 for general admission while VIP Passes were sold for $765.00.
3-Day general admission and VIP passes on sale Thursday, April 7th at 10:00am through their website.
Outside Lands’ 3-day music and arts festival will be held on August 11th through 13th at the Polo Fields in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.