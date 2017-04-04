Outside Lands Reveal 2017 Music Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – On Tuesday, Outside Lands, the ever popular outdoor festival celebrating art, music, comedy and food at Golden Gate Park released their musical line-up for 2017. Marking the festival’s 10th anniversary, 2017 headliners include:

Metallica

The Who

Gorillaz

alt-J

Empire of the Sun

Lorde

Tove Lo

Queens of the Stone Age

Tribe Called Quest

ARTIST LINEUP SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Fleet FoxesAvett BrothersBelle and SebastianSolangeVance JoyYoung the GiantBleachersRoyal BloodJosephMaggie RogersDawesFuture IslandsLittle DragonKaytranadaWar PaintAbove & BeyondScHoolboy QRebelutionJames Vincent McMorrowFull line-up and more are available at sfoutsidelands.com

3-Day “Eager Beaver” tickets went on-sale last Thursday, running for $355.00 for general admission while VIP Passes were sold for $765.00.

3-Day general admission and VIP passes on sale Thursday, April 7th at 10:00am through their website.

Outside Lands’ 3-day music and arts festival will be held on August 11th through 13th at the Polo Fields in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

