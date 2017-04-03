Comedian Mike Epps Apologizes For Dancing With A Kangaroo

April 3, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Comedy Show, Kangaroo, Mike Epps, Social Media

(KBCWtv) – Actor and comedian Mike Epps was blasted on social media on Sunday over video that shows him and a kangaroo, dancing at a Detroit comedy show. Epps can be seen on video holding the animal’s harness and it’s trainer carrying it around on stage.

Epps took to Instagram and posted a sincere apology for his actions that Friday night and said he will be donating money to a foundation that helps kangaroos. He also apologized for the way things got out of hand and that he didn’t mean any harm to come to the animal.

A representative for the United States Department of Agriculture said they are looking into the matter.

Epps is best known for his roles in the Friday and Hangover series of movies.
 

