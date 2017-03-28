Best Upcoming Charity Events In San Francisco

By Melanie Graysmith

Charity events are as varied as the charities themselves. While traditional charity events are gala affairs to draw money from well-heeled, big-hearted, big spenders of the community, times have changed and today’s charity events are often family friendly events, or even marathons that put money into each and every step. Read on for five San Francisco charity events with hearts in the right places.

San Francisco Marathon

Embarcadero and Mission St.San Francisco, CA 94105(888) 958-6668July 23, 2017 at 5:30 a.m.

The top notch San Francisco Marathon combines a range of races with fundraising options to help runners make their miles go further with every step they take. Register with one of the marathon’s official charities, or run for a chosen cause and set up a personal fundraising page. This is a great tour of San Francisco race and you are sure to love it, even if you have run this marathon before the thrill is never gone. If you cannot run the full 26.2-mile marathon, no problem, try either the 1st or 2nd half at 13.1 miles each, or the 5K at 3.1 miles. For the super athlete, prepare now for the San Francisco Ultramarathon, two back-to-back full marathons at a race distance of 52.4 miles; the challenge doesn’t get any better. There are so many details, so visit the website for complete information.

Loaves & Fishes Award Dinner And Gala

St. Regis Hotel125 3rd St.San Francisco, CA 94103(415) 972-1246April 22, 2017, Reception: 6 p.m., Dinner: 7 p.m.,$500 and up

This event is the 20th Annual Catholic Charities Loaves & Fishes Awards Dinner and Gala honoring Bill Ring, Catholic Charities director Emeritus and Super Bowl Champion. Mr. Ring will be given the 2017 Loaves & Fishes Award for Faith in Action for his 25 years of work in service to children and youth. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit Catholic Charities services to children and youth. Visit the website for full details and to purchase tickets.

Road To Recovery

Center For Open Recovery

Crissy Field926 Old MasonSan Francisco, CA 94129April 30, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.$15 – $40

Join this charitable event for the second annual Road to Recovery SF. Last year was the first for this ambitious community celebration of recovery from addiction in the SF Bay Area, and it was a sell out! This family-friendly, half-day event is one that promotes wellness beginning with a family-inclusive 5K walk/run, and includes art, yoga, dance, music, healthy foods, inspirational speakers, and a whole lot more! Come join in a celebration of life in recovery with family and friends to bring attention to the importance of recovery and eliminate the stereotype that comes with addiction. This half-day event is a celebration of dignity and pride in accomplishment. Road to Recovery is a presentation of The Mortar Foundation and hosted by Center for Open Recovery (COR). Visit the website for registration information here.

Wishes In Wine Country

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards4401 Slusser RoadWindsor, CA 95492(415) 982-9474May 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.$150 – $3000

This beautiful event benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Greater Bay Area. The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions to enrich their lives with hope and joy, and give strength, courage and optimism to young, fragile lives. Sonoma–Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor has hosted this delicious gathering for more than 15 years, offering its impeccable croquet lawns and adjoining vineyards as the setting for Wishes in Wine Country where more than 40 wineries and restaurants come together for this outstanding benefit event. To learn more about the event, grand tasting and sunset dinner, and ticket prices, click here.

2017 SF Charity Fashion Show

SF Scottish Rite2850 19th Ave.San Francisco, CA 94132(415) 664-4646July 15, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Benefiting the San Francisco-Burlingame Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, an organization that “provides free evidence-based therapy and evaluations to children three to twelve years of age with speech, language, and literacy challenges.” The organization serves all children of all races, regardless of gender, economic status, religious background, familial status or Masonic affiliation. Come join in this enjoyable event that drew more than three hundred attendees last year, including international media and buyers, and is sure to attract an even larger audience this year. Attention fashion designers: If you are interested in having your fashion line included in the show, download the Designer Application at the website. Visit the updated website soon for full details and to purchase tickets.