Katie Cassidy Returns As Series Regular On ‘Arrow’

(KBCWtv) – On Monday, Warner Bros. and The CW has announced the return of Katie Cassidy as a series regular as ‘Black Siren’ on Arrow.

Last year, Cassidy’s Laurel Lance/Black Canary died on Earth Prime in the Arrowerverse, and then appeared as her Earth-2 doppelgänger for the first time on The Flash. This ‘Laurel’ is not the hero-type. Far from it and Cassidy portrays the edgier side to her very well.

“One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us. Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren, though as her appearances on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family.”

Cassidy will appear on 2 episodes of the current season of Arrow and as a regular on season 6.

