Jared & Genevieve Padalecki Are Parents For The 3rd Time

(KBCWtv) – Congratulations are once again in order to Supernatural star Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve Cortese Padalecki! The couple recently welcomed their daughter Odette Elliott Padalecki on Friday, March 17th.

Genevieve posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram “Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!”

The couple already has two protectors for Baby Odette in the form of big brothers, 5-year-old Thomas Colton and 3-year-old Shepherd. Jared posted a picture of the two boys on his Instagram before their sister was born “Tom and Shep can’t wait for “Sissy,”

Tom and Shep can't wait for "Sissy" 🙂 @nowandgen A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

When Jared is not working, fighting the demons of hell on earth on Supernatural, he tells People Magazine “I am violently protective of my — I call it my off-time — when I’m not working,”

Jared and Genevieve met on the set of Supernatural during the fourth season. During an interview on Live With Kelly (Ripa), Jared revealed their meeting on the set was “really special and unexpected.” Jared said he finally asked her out to lunch, which lead to hanging out and eventually asking her out for dinner.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.