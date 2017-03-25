New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Released

(KBCWtv) – Warner Bros. Pictures gave comic book fans a second look at the upcoming superhero team-up movie, this Saturday. Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg come together in the latest trailer for Justice League.

The action-packed trailer features a heart-pounding soundtrack featuring The White Stripes’ cover of the Beatles hit Come Together. The two and half minute trailer shows off new footage from the film, this time around with more character descriptions and our first look at J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Even though we get to see a quick glimpse of Amy Adams as Lois Lane, noticeably missing from most of the teasers and trailers is Henry Cavill’s Superman. Spoiler alert – at the epilogue of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Man of Steel sacrifices his life to defeat Doomsday. Keep in mind, it’s a comic book movie and yes, Superman’s return from the grave will be highly anticipated.

Though Batman v. Superman had mixed reviews, leaning towards the negative side, it’s box office intake proved to have done well. The same can be said for Justice League.

Writer and director of Justice League, Zach Snyder returns along with Ben Affleck as the caped crusader, Batman. Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones fame, plays Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. Ezra Miller, known for his role as Patrick in The Perks of Being a Wallflower plays Barry Allen aka The Flash. Relative new comer Ray Fisher plays Victor Stone aka Cyborg and rounding out the cast is actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman.

Gadot is set to star in Wonder Woman’s stand-alone film due out in theaters on June 2nd.

Justice League lands in theaters November 17, 2017.



