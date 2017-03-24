Mindy Kaling’s Joke Leads To Dinner Proposal From a Senator

(KBCWtv) – Star of Hulu’s The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling has a tough decision. Should she go out with the New Jersey Senator who just asked her out to dinner? Or just laugh it off?
On a recent episode of The Mindy Project, a joke made by Kaling’s character Mindy Lahiri was directed at U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. After finding out Booker attended an event thrown by Lahiri’s collegue, she replies with “I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?”
Booker, who served as Newark’s Mayor, felt she “dissed” his city and reached out to Kaling via Twitter:
Kaling responded with “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the (love). It’s mutual!”
Booker replied with:
WOW! Kaling gave a quick yes and asked for a train schedule:
Not even 5 minutes and the Port Authority replies to both of them with:
Booker gave the Port Authority a “thanks, but no thanks” and offered to send a Lyft driver to Kaling:
Things may have moved over to DM because nothing else went past that. According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Senator Booker said the date has not yet been scheduled.
