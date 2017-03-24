Mindy Kaling’s Joke Leads To Dinner Proposal From a Senator

(KBCWtv) – Star of Hulu’s The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling has a tough decision. Should she go out with the New Jersey Senator who just asked her out to dinner? Or just laugh it off?

On a recent episode of The Mindy Project, a joke made by Kaling’s character Mindy Lahiri was directed at U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. After finding out Booker attended an event thrown by Lahiri’s collegue, she replies with “I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?”

Booker, who served as Newark’s Mayor, felt she “dissed” his city and reached out to Kaling via Twitter:

Kaling responded with “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the (love). It’s mutual!”

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

Booker replied with:

You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes 🤞🏾 https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

WOW! Kaling gave a quick yes and asked for a train schedule:

@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

Not even 5 minutes and the Port Authority replies to both of them with:

Booker gave the Port Authority a “thanks, but no thanks” and offered to send a Lyft driver to Kaling:

🎉 😁Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

Things may have moved over to DM because nothing else went past that. According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Senator Booker said the date has not yet been scheduled.

