Grant Gustin And Tom Felton Added To Silicon Valley Comic Con Line-Up

SAN JOSE (KBCWtv) – Just announced, stars of the hit CW series The Flash, Grant Gustin and Tom Felton will be in attendance at this year’s Silicon Valley Comic Con, April 21st through the 23rd.

The brainchild of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and comic book icon Stan Lee, the Silicon Valley Comic Con returns to the San Jose Convention Center for its second year.



New for 2017, SVCC expands out with an outdoor festival located at Plaza de Cesar Chavez across from the convention center. Open to everyone, the outdoor festival will feature product demos, beer garden and winery, a canine cosplay contest, food trucks, movie screenings and more.

More high profile guests include a returning William Shatner, John Cusak, Pam Grier, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron of Mythbusters, a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion, Glenn Rhee of The Walking Dead, Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Robert Englund of the Nightmare on Elm Street movies and so much more. Of course, no true comic convention can be without cosplayers, panel discussions and exhibitors.

Last year’s SVCC drew in an estimated 60,000 fans, reunited celebrities like Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson from Back To The Future and included appearances from The Avenger’s Jeremy Renner, Sean Astin of Lord of The Rings and Ray Park from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Single-day or 3-Day passes are still available at their website.



