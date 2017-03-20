‘Supergirl’ Stars Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating In Real Life

By Alex Ungerman

(ETONLINE) – Another on-screen love has blossomed into real-life romance! Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are a couple, Entertainment Tonight has learned.

The pair landed in Vancouver on Monday — where the CW superhero show shoots — and were spotted out together, smiling and talking while walking their dogs in the chilly Canadian weather.

This is Benoist’s first go at a relationship following her divorce from fellow Glee alum Blake Jenner late last year.

ET’s cameras were behind the scenes for the Supergirl and The Flash musical crossover in February, where Benoist and Wood seemed very comfortable with one another. At the time, Benoist confessed that their budding on-screen relationship was one of her personal highlights from season two.

“I mean, what I’ve loved about it the most is that Kara this season has totally been coming into her own and learning how to be a woman,” the 28-year-old actress shared. “Last season, she learned how to be Supergirl. And, now, she’s coming into her own more as an adult and, obviously, balancing love with everything that goes with that, so I love it … think it’s a really sweet thing that she’s learning about herself.”

“[Melissa and I have] found this nice pocket for the characters to live in,” Wood added. “It was just so easy to play and she’s just so generous as an actress that she just keeps it rolling. She makes it easy.”

for more of the interview.

