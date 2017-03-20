Demi Lovato Shares Topless ‘Naptime’ On Instagram

What's wrong with being confident? March 20, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, Instagram, Nap, Topless

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Demi Lovato is living her best life these days: Last week she reached five years of sobriety and celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday at Disneyland. Over the weekend, Lovato kept the party rolling with some racy social media snaps. The Confident singer posed topless in a bed of furs—are they coats? Stoles? Blankets? The world may never know.

In the images, Demi displays her tattoos and appears to be sleeping. The Instagram caption reads “Mid fitting nap time,” with a little grinning devil emoji. Lovato updated her Snapchat story with footage from the same setup, looking sultry behind the scenes.

The photo has almost a million likes on Instagram.
See the luxurious nap here:

Mid fitting nap time 😈

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

