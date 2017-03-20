Best Ravioli In San Francisco

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Dreaming of handmade ravioli as good as you can get it in Florence or Rome? Try these San Francisco spots for their Italian pillows of heaven to hold you over until your next trip to Italy.

The Italian Homemade Company

716 Columbus Ave.San Francisco, CA 94133(415) 712-8874

Part restaurant, part pasta lab, part deli and part specialty grocery, The Italian Homemade Company dishes out freshly made ravioli direct from their stove to your plate. Specialties are representative of Mama’s kitchen in Italy’s Marche and Emilio-Romagna regions. Established in 2014, this casual North Beach/Telegraph Hill place is now a fixture on many peoples’ personal best of lists. Come for lunch or dinner; they’re open seven days a week, but only until 9 p.m. If you simply cannot choose between the vegetable and ricotta ravioli or the meat ravioli with Bolognese sauce, you don’t have to, as there’s a takeaway option.

Seven Hills

Named for the distinctive landscape of Rome, take a bite and virtually transport yourself to a charming trattoria in the Italian capital. Add a view of the cable cars as you wine and done for a signature San Francisco hallmark. Housemade giant raviolis are served in this small and intimate Nob Hill spot that Zagat has called the best Italian restaurant in San Francisco. Gaining attention from across the nation, New York Magazine’s restaurant critic suggested “the ravioli uovo is a reminder that old-fashioned cooking of the most refined kind can produce miracles and surprises, too.”

SPQR

1911 Fillmore St.San Francisco, CA 94115(415) 771-7779

So many choices. Frequently tagged with the label “best pasta in the city,” about one dozen selections are on the menu at SPQR, frequently changing according to the market. When you spot any variation of ravioli, don’t miss the chance to order it. Look for ricotta and quail egg ravioli, duck ravioli, pumpkin agnolotti or lobster ravioli for the delicately balanced flavors that Executive Chef Matthew Accarrino is so well known for producing. Cozy and intimate with an open kitchen, you’ll want to reserve ahead for this one-star Michelin restaurant with the full white linen treatment and a curated wine list.

Tommaso’s

1042 Kearny St.San Francisco, CA 94133(415) 398-9696

History says they’ve been doing something right for more than 80 years. Fans say it’s the meat ravioli that keeps them coming back time and time again. Pasta and pizza lovers know Tommaso’s Restaurant opened in 1935 with the first wood-fired brick pizza oven on the West Coast. Try the meat or cheese ravioli with marinara, meat sauce or pesto, and opt for meatballs or sausage if you like. Can’t decide? Get the half spaghetti, half ravioli with meatballs; it’s a popular choice at this casual family-style North Beach landmark.

Sotto Mare

Portions are generous. Six large lobster ravioli in a creamy tomato sauce is a dish large enough to share, although it may be difficult to find anyone willing to do so. Seafood ravioli comes with a cream sauce. In season, there’s a crab version, too. It’s casual, the décor is eccentric, there’s a line at the door, it’s cramped inside, and if you can get a seat at the long marble counter, grab it. This North Beach neighborhood favorite also attracts passionate cioppino aficionados.