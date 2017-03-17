Former ‘Power Ranger’ Ricardo Medina Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

LANCASTER, Calif. (KBCWtv) – Actor Ricardo Medina, who played a “Power Ranger” on the hit action television series has pleaded guilty to stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Two years ago, the 38 year-old was living in Green Valley, north of Los Angeles, with his roommate Joshua Sutter. The two had an argument over Medina’s girlfriend when prosecutors say Medina stabbed Sutter several times.

At Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Medina pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a sword. A sentence of six years in a state prison.

Medina was best known for his role as the “Red Lion Wild Force Ranger” in 2002’s Power Rangers Wild Force/ and as “Decker” in 2011 and 2012’s Power Rangers Samurai.

He also was in an episode of ER and CSI: Miami.

