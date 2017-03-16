Patrick Stewart Use Cannabis To Treat Arthritis Pain

(KBCWtv) – Actor Sir Patrick Stewart went on the record and admitted he is a daily user of marijuana, but only to ease the symptoms of arthritis.

“Two years ago, in Los Angeles, I was examined by a doctor and given a note which gave me legal permission to purchase, from a registered outlet, cannabis-based products which I was advised might help the ortho-arthreitist in both hands.” Stewart told The Telegraph.

The 76-year-old British actor uses cannabis-oil that he sprays onto his joints that have “…significantly reduced the stiffness and pain” in his hands.

His statements come to support the growing interest in the medicinal use of cannabis in the U.K. The country’s Cannabis Research Plan is a partnership between Oxford University and Kingsley Capital Partners, a venture capital company investing £10 million to be the global center of cannabinoid research.

“As a result of this experience, I enthusiastically support the Oxford University Cannabis Research Plan,” Stewart said.

Stewart, best known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series and as Professor X/Charles Xavier in the X-Men series. Recently Stewart reprise his Professor X role and co-starred with Hugh Jackman in the hit film Logan.

