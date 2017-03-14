Metallica Adds Bay Area DJ Mix Master Mike To North American Tour

March 14, 2017
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Metallica’s North American tour kicks off May 10th and features Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira. The masters of metal have just announced another excellent addition to the lineup: Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys will perform as the tour’s DJ. Metallica announced the news on their official website:

Musicians Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich of the band Metallica perform at the Fox Theater on December 17, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)

“The party will roll all night long during the North American WorldWired tour as we’re psyched to announce that award-winning DJ and producer Mix Master Mike will be spinning some of your favorite (and ours!) hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer,” reads the statement. “A pioneer in the hip-hop and DJ communities, you’ll be able to catch his skillful, hard-hitting scratch work once the doors open each night and between acts before we hit the stage.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 16: Mix Master Mike performs at Doritos #MixArcade - Day 3 at L.A. LIVE on June 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Mix Master Mike (credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The GRAMMY-winner has a diverse DJ-ing resume: He’s performed at the Emmy Awards, the Vancouver Olympics and even celebrated Herbie Hancock for the Kennedy Center Honors—at President Barack Obama’s invitation.

