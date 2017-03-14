Ewan McGregor Slams Homophobic ‘Beauty and The Beast’ Controversy

(KBCWtv) – Promoting Disney’s live-action movie, Beauty and The Beast, Ewan McGregor, who plays Lumière was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He was asked what he thought about the “little bit of controversy” over the “gay moments” in the new movie.

Watch the interview below at 06:38 when McGregor replies with “…he’s a gay character. It’s 2017, for f***s sake!”

Homophobic reactions came to light when Disney revealed their first gay character “LeFou,” played by Josh Gad. “LeFou” is the villain Gaston’s enamored sidekick. Gaston is played by Luke Evans.

McGregor also took a shot at the Henagar Drive-In in Alabama who cancelled their showings of Beauty and The Beast over the gay overtones. “I think if you live anywhere near Alabama, you should not go and see this film,” McGregor jokes. “What would Jesus think?”

The film’s director, Bill Condon said in a magazine article “LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston,” He continues “..and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants.”

Disney’s live-action Beauty and The Beast is scheduled to release in theaters this Friday, March 17th.

