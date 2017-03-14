Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In San Francisco

By Melanie Graysmith

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and the celebrations go beyond March 17 alone. San Francisco knows how to celebrate the Green with St. Patrick’s Day parties the entire week beginning with a huge weekend parade. Pub and restaurant block parties, multiple pub-crawls, and Irish bars and pubs that begin music early and don’t stop until late into the night. Read on for five Irish bars with parties to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day fun.

The Royal Exchange

301 Sacramento StreetSan Francisco, CA 94111(415) 956-1710

The Royal Exchange, a long time popular FiDi bar and restaurant, will again present its annual St Patrick’s Day block party sharing the street’s festivities with another nearby Irish spot, Harrington’s Bar and Grill, right around the corner. The St. Patrick’s Day annual block party is one of the best celebrations around, making the relatively quiet Financial District street corner alive with music and cheer. Be there for traditional Irish fare, music, Guinness, and to proudly wear the Green at the best block party of the year. The party begins around 3 p.m. with crowds filling the street as they leave work early to party hearty into the night; food and drink is available for purchase and admission is free.

The Irish Bank

It’s back. The Irish Bank’s always fun St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are two block parties again this year, so there’s no excuse not to stop by. On Saturday March 11 drop in after the St. Patrick’s Day parade for a festive block party, with music and all the trimmings. On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, stop in to celebrate with live music beginning at 2 p.m., with a roster of Irish bands playing until midnight. Pub grub, Irish fare, beer, wine and cocktails are all here to purchase.

The Chieftain Irish Pub & Restaurant

198 5St.San Francisco, CA 94103(415) 625-0436

Located in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood, The Chieftain Irish Pub & Restaurant occupies a corner building with a famed newspaper reporter history as the former M&M Tavern, and now commands popularity as one of the City’s fine Irish pubs. The pub offers great lunch, brunch and dinner highlighting traditional Irish fare such as Irish Stew, Bangers & Mash, Fish & Chips, and Irish Grill with brown bread and soda bread, along with a full beer, cocktail, and fine wine menu in addition to an awesome pint of Guinness! As a top sports bar and gathering place on St. Patrick’s Day, The Chieftain plans festivities similar to last year with pipers and drums all day long along with live music starting at 4:30 pm to enjoy well into the night.

The Plough and The Stars

Known as the great Irish music venue for the City and the Bay Area, The Plough and The Stars is one of San Francisco’s many neighborhood Irish bars, and each has unwavering loyal fans. It’s easy to see why. Irish bars like The Plough and The Stars offer a neighborhood camaraderie and connectedness for customers who like to stop in several times a week for a glass or a pint and good pub food too when there’s a kitchen. Otherwise, bring in what you like to eat from neighborhood spots, and that’s welcomed too. The Plough and The Stars is happy to boast it is the “Home of Traditional Irish Music in the Bay Area,” with live music just about every night and Irish bands playing just about every sound, plus a juke box for break times. Friends Guinness, Bushmill’s, Jameson and more are all here. Of course, they’re Irish!