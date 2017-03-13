‘Big Bang Theory’ Spin-off Features ‘Young Sheldon’

(KBCWtv) – Production for Young Sheldon, the first spin-off to come from the hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, has been given the “green light.”

8-year-old Iain Armitage has been cast to play the younger version of Jim Parsons’ famous theoretical physicist. Parsons, as “older Sheldon,” will narrate and take us back to his childhood, when a precocious 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper lives with his family in Texas while going to high school. Yes, a 9-year-old in high school.

Currently, Armitage plays Shailene Woodley’s son Ziggy Chapman in the HBO drama series Big Little Lies and has been on Steve Harvey’s Big Shots.

Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre and writer Steven Molaro created Young Sheldon with Iron Man filmmaker Jon Favreau to direct the first episode.

An air date on CBS was not announced for Young Sheldon yet.



