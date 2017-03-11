‘Sister Sledge’ Founding Member, Joni Sledge Dead At 60

March 11, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Death, Joni Sledge, Sister Sledge, We Are Family

NEW YORK (KBCWtv) — Founding member of the 70’s disco girl group, ‘Sister Sledge,’ Joni Sledge has died at 60 years old. Joni was found dead at her Phoenix, Arizona home by a friend on Friday, March 10th, according to the group’s publicist, Biff Warren. Though she was not ill at the time, a cause of death was not yet determined.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: (L-R) Musicians Debbie Sledge, Joni Sledge, and Kim Sledge attend Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

(L-R) Musicians Debbie Sledge, Joni Sledge and Kim Sledge (credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Sister Sledge is best known for the hit song “We Are Family” in 1979. The song celebrated their sisterhood, but naturally became an anthem that represented unity and female empowerment. The song was nominated for a GRAMMY and the album sold over a million copies.

Joni is survived by her son, her sisters and of course, her family.

Read more at cbsSF.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live