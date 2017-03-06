Emma Watson Slams Critics Over Provocative Photos

March 6, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Beauty And The Beast, Critics, Emma Watson, Feminism, Photo Shoot, Vanity Fair

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) – 26-year-old Emma Watson clapped back at critics who said her Vanity Fair photo shoot “betrayed her feminist ideals.”

In a statement, to the Associated Press, Watson said the issue represented “a fundamental and complete misunderstanding of what feminism is.”

“Feminism is about equality and it’s about choice.” She adds: “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women.”

An image from Watson’s Vanity Fair shoot has her posing in a white crochet top while showing cleavage.

Emma Watson plays the lead role “Belle” in Walt Disney Picture’s live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast,” in theaters Friday, March 17th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live