Natalie Portman Welcomes Second Child

(KBCWtv) – Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied has announced the birth of their first daughter Amaila Portman-Millepied.

Born on February 22nd, Amalia is the second child to Natalie and Benjamin, after son Aleph Portman-Millepied was born in 2011.

Portman was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for her work in “Jackie,” but missed out on Sunday night’s ceremonies.

The couple met during filming 2010’s Black Swan, where Millipied was a dancer and choregrapher.

In 2012, the couple made it official and got married in Big Sur.



