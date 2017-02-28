‘Gossip Girl’ Star Penn Badgley Ties The Knot

(KBCWtv) – Sorry to all ‘Gossip Girl‘ fans, Dan, The Lonely Boy is no longer alone. Penn Badgley has tied the knot to long-time girlfriend, Domino Kirke. She is the sister of “Girls” star, Jemima Kirke.

The couple said their “I do’s” at a courthouse in Brooklyn, New York Monday afternoon. Domino shared a photo on Instagram of their happy moment, with a caption that read simply “Married.”

✨Married ✨ A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Sister Jemima tweeted a more “colorful” message of how their life will become.

Congratulations ya shitheads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way! — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) February 27, 2017

Another sister, Lola also shared a family photo of the day on Instagram:

More friends shared their photos, as well:

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤ A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Love these lovebirds and their love. Congratulations babes. ✨💖✨ A post shared by Tina Vaden (@darthvadenz) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Badgley has been linked in the past with ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Blake Lively and just before Domino, he dated Zoë Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter.