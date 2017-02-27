Best Corned Beef Hash In San Francisco

By Melanie Graysmith

Lots of folks love corned beef hash, a traditional dish of leftover corned beef, potatoes and spices mixed together with a variety of diced vegetables, depending on what’s on hand and how you like it. With origins in England, Scotland and other European locales, the dish made its way to America’s New England becoming a beloved hot and savory breakfast for its satisfying tastiness, served with eggs and toast. No longer considered a poor-man’s meal today’s corned beef hash has its variations and is also eaten for lunch or dinner. Check out five spots for corned beef hash around San Francisco.

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

3150- 24th St.San Francisco, CA 94110(415) 787-3354

Opened in 2012, Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen has created a following of folks who love the belly-warming, spicy tastes, and nose-tickling aromas of foods Eastern European Jewish culture brought to this country. Wise Sons serves a menu of authentic traditional Jewish deli items with a modern twist, and a commitment to using California fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Among its terrific dishes is Corned Beef Hash, made with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and potatoes and served with sunny eggs and toast ($12). This mainly breakfast item is served all day, so come in any time!

Toast Eatery

Toast is a local restaurant mini chain serving its own spin on classic and new breakfast and lunch dishes. A popular house choice is Toast’s corned beef hash, topped with two eggs any style and served with hash browns and toast ($13.95). Toast currently has four locations; in addition to the West Portal location Toast has spots on 24th Street, Church Street, and Polk Street in San Francisco.

Buena Vista Café

2765 Hyde St.San Francisco, CA 94109(415) 474-5044

The Buena Vista Café is a true San Francisco classic with a story woven into the City’s varied history. Celebrated as the bar where the famous Buena Vista Irish Coffee began, its recipe remains a legend. Noted for good drinks, fresh quality food, and that delicious Irish Coffee, the Buena Vista Café also boasts an iconic Fisherman’s Wharf location. Breakfast is served all day so the café’s own Corned Beef Hash served with poached eggs ($13.95) can be a lunch favorite as well.

Griddle Fresh

4007 24th St.San Francisco, CA 94114(415) 647-7037

Griddle Fresh is one popular spot serving breakfast and lunch in Noe Valley, one of the city’s best loved neighborhoods. The 6Hrs Corned Beef Hash is made of big chunk, juicy corned beef brisket, with bell pepper, red potatoes, onion, wasabi dill, and served with two eggs poached, toast and wedge of salad ($15.5). This dish is a favorite at Griddle Fresh, and that means a favorite among many at this small but mighty neighborhood café where virtually every dining spot on the stretch of neighborhood streets draws in crowds with excellent food and service. Griddle Fresh is definitely a standout among them with enormous plates of deliciously creative food.

Golden Coffee Shop

One of San Francisco’s premiere greasy spoons, Golden Coffee Shop is one that comes with positive fan feedback and food that satisfies. The place is simple and unpretentious, a classic no-frills spot offering dependable breakfast and lunch standbys at low prices for belly filling grub, including Corned Beef Hash made just the way you like it, with two eggs any style and toast ($4).