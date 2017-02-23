David Cassidy Reveals Complicated Relationship With His Kids

By Jennifer Drysdale

(ETONLINE) – David Cassidy is getting candid about his complicated relationships with his children.

“I’ve never had a relationship with her,” Cassidy told People of his only daughter, who has starred in the CW’s Gossip Girl and Arrow.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father, but I didn’t raise her,” he explained. “She has a completely different life.”

Katie, whose mother is model Sherry Williams, may have a “different life” but Cassidy couldn’t be more proud. “I’m proud of her,” he revealed, noting that he and Katie are no longer in contact. “She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old is now, like 30.”

Cassidy has a much closer relationship with his son, 26-year-old Beau.

“He’s just one of the best people you’ll ever meet in your life, and it’s that that I’m proud of,” he said, confessing that Beau, whose mother is Sue Shifrin, has been one of the few people aware of his dementia diagnosis. “He’s such a beautiful person.”

“He knows that I’m just a little off,” Cassidy explained. “Sometimes he cocks his head at me a little bit and goes, ‘Dad do you remember?’ and I say, ‘No, I know I do, I remember.’ He’ll give me reminders once in a while.”

Since his diagnosis, Cassidy has decided to stop touring as a musician, revealing that he wants to take the time to “enjoy life.”

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he shared. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

