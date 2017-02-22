Released Video Shows Harrison Ford’s Fly-Over Mishap

February 22, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: 737, FAA, Harrison Ford, John Wayne Airport, Pilot, Plane, Video

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KBCWtv) — Released video of Harrison Ford’s fly-over mishap at John Wayne Airport was released on Tuesday. The video shows Ford’s yellow, single-engine Aviat Husky mistakenly flying over a taxiing American Airlines 737 at the Orange County Airport. A runway parallel to the taxiway was where Ford should have been.


In a previously released soundbite from the air traffic control tower, the 74-year-old ‘Star Wars’ actor can be heard, reacting to the fly-over with “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Ford’s publicist has not made any comments. The F.A.A. is currently investigating the incident.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live