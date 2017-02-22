7 of The Bay Area’s Must-Go Oscar 2017 Parties

The 2017 Academy Awards are coming up on Sunday, February 26th. To get into the spirit, here are places around the San Francisco Bay Area to party like a movie star. Some even benefit charities while guests enjoy food, champagne and wine from Bay Area restuarants, caterers and wineries, plus silent auctions, raffles and drawings. Dress up in your own style or costume as your favorite film personality. But most importantly, sit back and enjoy your night of glam.

Academy Awards Night Charity Gala

The Midway900 Marin StreetSan Francisco, CA 94124 academyoffriends.orgSunday, February 26th – 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Each year, the Academy of Friends puts together one of the biggest Oscar Parties in the Bay Area. The event benefits HIV/AIDS organizations through fund raising efforts, award donations and encouraging volunteerism. This year, the Oscar theme is Shanghai Nights: Academy Awards Night Gala at The Midway. Many of the Bay Area’s top restaurants will be serving up some of their special night fair. The night also includes an awards presentation of it’s own and a silent auction. Must be 21 or older to attend.

2017 Movie Awards Night Viewing Party

Experience Hollywood’s biggest night in El Cerrito! Join the audience at Rialto Cinemas for an evening of glitz and glamour. Plus watch the Academy Awards on the big screen, live. Hosted by Melissa Hatheway!

2017 Oscars Party

Spark Social SF601 Mission Bay Boulevard NorthSan Francisco, CA 94158Sunday, February 26th – 2:30pm – 9:00pm

Spark Social SF and Funcheap.com pair up for an evening of movies, popcorn, food trucks and champagne. Their 2017 Oscars Party includes a red carpet entry way, all-you-can-drink champagne, an Oscars Betting pool, free popcorn and marshmallows, and of course, food trucks!

“You’re Dead To Me Oscars” Party

Finn Town Tavern2251 Market St.San Francisco, CA 94114More info at our Events PageSunday, February 26th – 4:00pm – 12Midnight

Watch the 89th annual Academy Awards on our two screens, including the star-studded red carpet preview and post-show afterparty coverage. Enjoy best-of Finn Town bites, including a special Oscars award-worthy dessert. Open bar from 4pm-7pm, featuring hand-crafted Stoli Vodka cocktails. Cash bar from 7pm to midnight featuring Stoli Vodka cocktails. Who wore it best? Throw on your most glamorous outfit inspired by your favorite late actor or actress for our Dead Movie Star Costume Contest, with three chances to win! The evening will be hosted by special guest Skye Paterson.

89th Academy Awards Party

Novela662 Mission StreetSan Francisco, CA 94105 Tickets at Eventbrite.comSunday, February 26th – 3:00pm – 9:00pm

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood! Full of glitz, glam, and selfies. Novela in San Francisco hosts their 3rd annual Oscars viewing party. Come dressed as your favorite character or in your finest night attire. Watch the night away with one of our 2 large projection screens or 5 HD flat panels along with full audio so you don’t miss a speech. Enjoy freshly popped popcorn (with house seasonings), movie giveaways, Oscar Ballots, a star studded cocktail list and so much more!

An Intimate Evening With Oscar

The Fairmont950 Mason StreetSan Francisco, CA 94108 Tickets at Eventbrite.comSunday, February 26th – 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Probably one of the swankiest parties around, the Saint Francis Foundation Ambassadors present their 2nd Annual Academy Awards Party at the top of Nob Hill in San Francisco. Suit up and get formal because it’s all about Hollywood glamour and style! Sip some champagne and walk down the red carpet at the Fairmont’s penthouse. Enjoy the award show broadcast from 5 screening rooms. All proceeds support The Saint Francis Foundation at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Oscar Viewing Party Hosted By Bebe Sweetbriar

The Port Bar invites you to strut your stuff on the red carpet with Ketel One Ambassadors. Watch the 89th annual Academy Awards on our three screens, including the star-studded red carpet preview as it evolves into #Blessed Cabaret, the best and most blessed cabaret in the Bay Area, presenting Silver Screen Starlets with Carnie Asada and Dulce de Leche.

Who wore it best? Throw on your most glamorous outfit, blow out your locks and study up on who has the best chance to snatch Oscar cause we have prizes for Best Outfit, Best Hair & Best Oscar List. The evening will be hosted by Bebe Sweetbriar.