Wife Of Late Playwright August Wilson Talks About Fences – The Movie

KPIX 5’s Roqui Theus talked to Constanza Romera, the wife of the late playwright August Wilson, about Fences — the movie, starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

Congratulations to Davis for winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her stellar performance.

Black Renaissance expects to hear more about this critically acclaimed film during the 2017 award season.

Fences is nominated for Oscars in the category of Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Davis is up for Best Supporting Actress and Washington is nominated for Best Actor.